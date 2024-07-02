The 2nd wave of the General Media Study (EGM) for 2024 places PRISA Media, with 9,741,000 daily listeners, as the communication group with the largest audience, with a broad lead over competitors such as the COPE Group, with 6,249,000, and Atresmedia Radio, with 2,907,000. SER chain SER has achieved its best figure in the last eight years (since 2016), and closes the season as the overall leader in radio programming in Spain. SER gathers 4,284,000 listeners From Monday to Friday, 631,000 above COPE (second in the ranking with 3,653,000); Onda Cero, third option with 2,164,000, and RNE achieves 847,000 listeners.

In a season of great activity in the news and sports field, SER has been present at the major events of the year with special programmes and coverage, as well as sports broadcasts. The radio season concludes as it began: with majority support from the audience for SER, being the preferred choice of listeners every day of the week.

Leader in information and entertainment

Day by day closes its best historical season With 3,175,000 listeners, it leads the spoken radio in Spain and is the preferred option for most radio listeners every morning. In this 2nd wave, the program directed by Àngels Barceló leads both the news segment and the magazine with 3,110,000 listeners, in a year with a high news load marked, among other issues, by the Catalan and European elections. Day by day gets 445,000 more listeners than its main competitor, Herrera on COPE and practically doubles More than one, with Carlos Alsina, on Onda Cero.

Hour 14, Hosted by Javier Casal, it is once again the leading midday news programme, a leader in its 2 to 3 pm time slot, with 500,000 daily listeners. Window, Carles Francino culminates the best season in its history being the most listened to program in the afternoons with more than a million listeners. And Hour 25 , Directed by Aimar Bretos, it ends the season with a million listeners, reaffirming its leadership in the evening news programmes from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Over two million listeners, Javier del Pino continues to dominate weekend mornings with To live that is two daysAccording to the latest EGM, on Saturday it gets 2,051,000 listeners and on Sunday it gets the best record in its history with 2,212,000 listeners.

SER also dominates the early mornings with The lighthouse and If it dawns we’ll leave, both leaders in their respective time slots. The lighthouse by Mara Torres has 183,000 listeners and If it dawns we leavewith Roberto Sánchez, reaches 98,000 listeners.

Sports programming

Sports Carouselwith Dani Garrido, leads with 1,655,000 listeners on average over the weekend, at a time that coincides with its direct competitor (from 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.). The spardirected by Manu Carreño, reaches 660,000 listeners from Monday to Friday. Francisco José Delgado ‘Pacojó’, with SER Sportsgets 397,000 listeners.

LOS40, unbeatable

Absolute dominance of LOS40 (LOS40, LOS40 Classic, LOS40 Dance, and LOS40 Urban), which ends the season as the largest music community in Spain with 8,452,000 monthly listeners. THE40 leads music radio in Spain with more than three million listeners From Monday to Friday, 1,189,000 more followers than its closest competitor, Cadena 100.

The alarm clock program Go now! , with Dani Moreno and Cristina Boscá, is the most listened to music programme in our country with 1,703,000 listeners. From 40 to 1with Tony Aguilar, is the most watched weekend program on music radio with 1,261,000 listeners on Saturdays.

LOS40 Classic achieves 726,000 listeners in this wave. Javier Penedo and Andrea Sánchez gather 429,000 daily followers with Morning Box the music station’s wake-up programme. On the other hand, LOS40 Urban remains with 337,000 followers and LOS40 Dance registers 64,000 listeners.

Dial string attracts 1,525,000 loyal listeners. Your alarm clock program, dare yourself , directed by Jaime Moreno ends the season with 878,000 followers. At the weekend, Rafa Cano and Patricia Imaz add 731,000 listeners on Saturdays and 520,000 on Sundays. Dial as is.

Radiolé reaches 354,000 listeners. Its morning, Café Olé, hosted by Joaquín Hurtado, it has 211,000 followers.

SER, also a leader in digital

The SER network, With 1,114,000 listeners, it leads the digital radio rankings (streaming and podcast). One in four SER listeners listens to it in digital format. In addition, LOS40 leads the consumption of digital music radio with 213,000 listeners.