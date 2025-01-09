Podemos will take the complaint to the Cortes of Castilla y León for “apology of Francoism” in an institute in Valladolid

Podemos has expressed its “deep concern” at the events denounced by the Student Union for “apology for Francoism” during an excursion by students from the IES Núñez de Arce de Valladolid to the Cuelgamuros Valley and has announced its intention to take the matter to the Cortes. complaint filed by the student organization before the Provincial Directorate of Education, as well as an initiative so that “this type of behavior never again occurs in educational centers.”

However, the Board reported this Thursday that the center’s teachers have not detected any incident that would determine an educational sanction, in addition to the fact that at the moment “there is no judicial complaint.”

The content of the initiative, which will be carried out in “connivance” with civil society, will focus on requesting that the autonomous Administration comply with the Democratic Memory Law and train teachers in school methodology of democratic values, as explained by the Secretary of Education and Culture and recent Secretary of Organization of Podemos Castilla y León, Almudena Villarreal.

In relation to this issue, Villarreal has pointed out the need for educational institutions, public or private, to teach minors the History of Spain in a context of human rights, where democracy is “defended as the only political model that guarantees our rights.” basic rights.”

The party considers that the display of Carlist flags, fascist salutes and the singing of the ‘Face to the Sun’ chant during the bus journey by the students and teachers of the public educational center “violates” the Democratic Memory Law.

In this regard, the attorney for Unidas- Podemos, Pablo Fernández, has asked the Minister of Education “not to put herself in profile and purge the appropriate responsibilities for exalting Franco’s regime, something unacceptable in the classrooms of the Community and which can also be constitutive of a crime.”

Fernández sees it as “deplorable” that the regional government intends to “cover up” this type of behavior, which is why its formation will bring an initiative to the regional Parliament so that “this type of behavior never occurs again in educational centers.”

The Junta de Castilla y León maintains its support for teachers after the Valladolid institute’s excursion to Cuelgamuros

“The Department of Education should not allow part of the teaching staff to continue perpetuating the defense of the principles of Francoism,” Villarreal analyzed, while pointing out that these people “should be prosecuted by the administration,” since the teaching staff, like representative of public educational administrations, has the obligation to apply the legislation and, therefore, the Minister of Education must monitor, through the educational inspection, its compliance.