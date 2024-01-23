Since the beginning of the year it has been announced that Javier Hernandez He will return to the club that formed him, ChivasHowever, it has not yet been made official, at least for now, but it is known that the forward finally reached an agreement to once again wear the colors he left behind more than a decade ago.
A week ago, Chicharito explained in a Twitch live that his representative was going to travel to Guadalajara to close the agreement, something that motivated him a lot because he loves the colors of the Sacred Flock, which his father and grandfather also represented, being fully willing to do his bit.
And today there is finally good news for all the Chiva-brothers, because the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team He already has until the presentation date to return to Verde Valle, at least that is what the journalist revealed David Medrano on their social networks.
The columnist of Record Diary and member of TV Azteca He shared that it will be next Saturday, January 27, when a big party will be thrown at the Akron Stadium to present the prodigal son, who left 14 years ago to follow the European dream that linked him with the Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Seville.
“The board has a lot of desire and desire for it to happen, I am doing everything on my part, they are also doing it, so that I can wear the red and white again. Of course I am very happy, excited. Even though there seems to be a lot of certainty, there is still a lot of uncertainty. Obviously excited, as I am not going to be, to return to the team that gave me everything when I was born. He gave me the opportunity to go to Europe. Chivabrothers, I am just like you, letting this flow, as my grandfather would say. Tomas Balcazar“We'll see,” said a blind man, were the goalscorer's words a few weeks ago.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#DATE #PARTY #39Chicharito39 #reached #agreement #Chivas #presented #Akron #Stadium
Leave a Reply