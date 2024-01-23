MADE

Chicharito Hernández and Chivas have reached an agreement and on Saturday at the Akron Stadium there will be the presentation at a great party. pic.twitter.com/gGonmzWtDM — david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) January 23, 2024

And today there is finally good news for all the Chiva-brothers, because the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team He already has until the presentation date to return to Verde Valle, at least that is what the journalist revealed David Medrano on their social networks.

🚨💣 Chicharito ➡️ @Chivas 🐐 Javier Hernandez ( @CH14_ ) will return to Mexican soccer to defend the jersey of the team he loves, where he debuted, the prodigal son of the flock. 🔴⚪️#graphic design pic.twitter.com/XC8B8YsWSe — Alexis Graphics (@Alexis_graphics) January 6, 2024

“The board has a lot of desire and desire for it to happen, I am doing everything on my part, they are also doing it, so that I can wear the red and white again. Of course I am very happy, excited. Even though there seems to be a lot of certainty, there is still a lot of uncertainty. Obviously excited, as I am not going to be, to return to the team that gave me everything when I was born. He gave me the opportunity to go to Europe. Chivabrothers, I am just like you, letting this flow, as my grandfather would say. Tomas Balcazar“We'll see,” said a blind man, were the goalscorer's words a few weeks ago.