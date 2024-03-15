On the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of Dragon Ball, Star Comics announces the arrival of two new works in Italy. It's about DRAGON BALL SD And DRAGON BALL ILLUSTRATION BOOK.

The first is a manga by Naho Ooishi which tells the story of the original manga in a parodic way and with SD graphics, the second is a collection of artwork and preparatory drawings by Akira Toriyamathe author of the series who passed away on March 1st.

More details can be found below.

DRAGON BALL SD AND DRAGON BALL ILLUSTRATION BOOK Two new releases dedicated to the work of master Akira Toriyama As many readers and professionals will know, in a few months the celebrations for an exceptional event will begin: the fortieth anniversary of the publication of DRAGON BALL. This event has extraordinary importance for Star Comics That, he has been working on creating initiatives for months to celebrate, together with the fans of the series, this important milestone. Inevitably, the news of the passing of master Akira Toriyama has radically upset our plans: it is difficult these days to talk about celebrations, although in our hearts we feel an even stronger desire to celebrate the greatness of the work created by master Toriyama. These new publications represent the first step of the celebratory journey created by Star Comics for the forty years of DRAGON BALL and, despite the bitterness of the moment, we are proud to present them to you. Both will be available from next autumn: we hope that they can constitute a new opportunity for remember the master Akira Toriyama and renew the love for his immortal saga. DRAGON BALL SD Akira Toriyama, Naho Ooishi

Release: Fall 2024

Price: €7.90

6 volumes, in progress

Temporary cover What does it mean “SD”? Simple: Super Deformed, the drawing style adopted by Naho Ooishi to retrace the story of DRAGON BALL! Goku's adventures return in a work that is a bit of a remake and a bit of a reinvention. Playing with the iconic events we all know, Ooishi creates a laugh-out-loud chibi adventure, entirely in color, for audiences of all ages. DRAGON BALL ILLUSTRATION BOOK Akira Toriyama

Release: Fall 2024

Price: €49.90

Single volume

The definitive celebration of the art of one of the most famous manga in the world. DRAGON BALL ILLUSTRATION BOOK it is an exceptional artbook, in large format and in a collector's box, which brings together a large collection of color illustrations, sketches and precious author's comments. An essential object for any fan of master Akira Toriyama.

