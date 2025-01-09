Caracas dawned in an unusual way this Thursday. Through the window came the noise of excessive traffic that does not usually frequent these streets. The reason was the five platforms with speakers that Chavismo erected along Francisco de Miranda Avenue – one of the main avenues in eastern Caracas – for the march. official One of these scenes was located right at the intersection with Elice Street, one of the four concentration points of the opposition protest. And it was clear that it was a measure of deterrence and intimidation, since the opposition march was the first to be announced. Chavismo, in the deep division that it has sown in the country, also separated geographical spaces; The center of the city, where the headquarters of public powers are concentrated, was taken over by them, and since 2014, when the police opened fire on the crowd and killed a student, the opposition has not entered there. That is red territory, where the government usually carries out its actions, while the opposition has traditionally concentrated in the east, especially in the Chacao municipality, where both sides demonstrated. The difference is that one is made up of volunteers who leave under the risk of being repressed and the other is made up of public employees, including people who have been brought from outside the capital, and accompanied by security forces. Demonstration in Caracas ABCThis Thursday, skepticism was mixed with hope. Reason dictates that everything will continue as it has been happening for the last 25 years, but desire keeps the door to change open. I have no certainties and today, when I asked on the street, neither did anyone, but most of us trusted that the opposition diligence had a hidden plan that would allow the transition to democracy. The opposition meeting was at ten in the morning. “I would like to attend, but I’m terrified,” commented a young neighbor from Chacao. The fear we feel is real. «The last time I went out to a protest was on July 30 – two days after the presidential election and Edmundo González’s last public act in Caracas. When we were returning home, the National Guard began to repress very aggressively and we had to hide at the entrance to a parking lot. We were cornered against the fence, and only because there was a large group of women who asked to be let go, we were able to escape running, but the motorcycles and tanks kept arriving. And after that experience and hearing all the stories of what has happened, I am not willing to leave.” There are many who think like her, but also many others who dare to go out. Anti-riot contingents Throughout the morning, traffic began to decrease. In some areas of the city, such as Las Mercedes or Bello Monte, it seemed like a Sunday morning. Anti-riot contingents on motorcycles moved around the concentration. The four opposition concentration points in Caracas were surrounded by security forces, but for the opponents that is not synonymous with security, quite the opposite. In the rest of the country, users on social networks denounced the same conditions. Elice Street timidly began to fill up between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. with people wearing the colors of the flag, who took to the street and paralyzed traffic. Whistles and vuvuzelas sounded. The peddlers sold caps and flags. Businesses on the road remained open. A block away, music sounded on one of the official platforms, where a few dozen people were gathered, dressed in Maduro uniforms and flags.Delete messagesAs is customary, before going out onto the street, many deleted their ‘ WhatsApp chats. There were many stories of acquaintances who have been approached by the police to check their cell phones and take them into custody – or extort them – if they find any comments or memes against the Government. Some Chavista motorists walked around with flags and approached the opposition demonstration. to provoke. Minutes later, three municipal, non-state police officers guarded the access through which they arrived. “I came for the freedom of Venezuela,” responded a thirty-year-old woman who went out with her sisters and her mother, whom she had to convince to attend. “Our goal here is to release all political prisoners,” Diego Casanova, a relative of one of those detained in the post-election context, commented from Chacao. Casanova stated with frustration that the families of the almost 2,000 people who are still behind bars were promised releases before New Year’s Eve, but they are still waiting. Now the authorities tell them to wait until January 15, when, supposedly, the promised releases will occur. “Edmundo president, here are your people,” chanted some protesters sheltered under the shade of a tree. The sun was burning brightly and the sound of the whistles did not stop. While some left the demonstration, others arrived at the call shortly after María Corina published a new harangue for her followers on her X account: «Serenity and firmness. Stay focused. See you now.”

