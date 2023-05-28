Sunday, May 28, 2023, 2:41 p.m.



The Podemos-Alianza Verde coalition denounced this Sunday that its ballots in the municipality of Archena have been printed in a “different tonality from that of the rest of the parties, much clearer”, causing them to be “practically illegible”. In addition, the coalition assured that the logo that appears printed on them “has been manipulated and does not correspond to the one registered with the Central Electoral Board” nor with the ballot stamped by the Zone Electoral Board.

Given these facts, Podemos-Alianza Verde registered complaints at all the polling stations in Archena, since, as the regional secretary for Organization, Ángel Luis Hernández, stated, they consider that this incident “may cause people to not find the ballot of the coalition.” Hernández said that this letter will accompany all the minutes of the tables that have been arranged in the electoral colleges and voting centers of the municipality.

Not a day goes by without trying to make Podemos invisible.

What has happened so that the PODEMOS ballots printed by the Archena City Council have a different logo than the one registered and stamped by the electoral board?

Our proxies are already registering… pic.twitter.com/U24ip9mH3t —Angel L. Hernandez (@Angel_L_Hern) May 28, 2023

For the leader of Podemos, the manipulation of his ballots responds to the objective of making the candidacy of Podemos-Alianza Verde invisible. “The Podemos ballots have been printed with a different color by the Archena City Council, led by Patricia Fernández, and someone must answer why they have even changed the logo registered and sealed by the Electoral Board,” he assured.