However, the most important thing that distinguishes the last day of the Premier League is the matches of the rear teams that wrap 3 teams, all of which try to avoid relegation to the Championship.

What could happen on the last day?

Three teams are fighting for 17th place, last place to stay in the Premier League, and Leeds United and Leicester City must win their matches to have any chance of finishing there, and if they do, all eyes will be on Everton.

If Everton, who currently ranks 17th with 33 points, fails to get 3 points against Bournemouth today, it opens the window for Leeds or Leicester to jump out of the relegation zone.

Both have high hopes of getting the three points, with Leeds hosting rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are still chasing a place in the Europa League, while Leicester City host in-form West Ham.

Thus, the results of the three teams (Everton, Leeds, and Leicester) will lead to either glory or despair, that is, staying in the Premier League or relegating to the Championship, knowing that two of them will accompany Southampton, who occupies 20th place in the league ladder and is guaranteed relegation to the lower division.

Qualifying for the European League

Meanwhile, there is a place in the European League that must also be settled, and although this place is in the hands of the Aston Villa team now, that is, before the final round, but Tottenham or Brentford can still pounce on it.

Aston Villa scores 58 points, followed by Tottenham with 57 points, then Brentford with 56 points.

In its final match, Aston Villa will host Brighton, which secured qualification for the European League due to the qualification of the FA Cup champion (United or City) to the Champions League.

While Brentford hosts champions Manchester City, who fears injury to its players, especially with two important matches remaining, one of which is in the FA Cup against Manchester United and the other in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

While Tottenham will visit Leeds United, who currently ranks 19th with 31 points, equal to Leicester with the same balance of points.

It is noteworthy that the first four teams, i.e. Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United qualified to participate in the Champions League.