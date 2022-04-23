Vasco couldn’t break an uncomfortable writing this Friday (22) at Arena Condá. Cruzmaltino remains without victories in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This time the team led by coach Zé Ricardo drew goalless with Chapecoense.

After the third match with equality on the scoreboard in the competition, Vasco occupies the 10th position of the classification with three points. Verdão do Oeste took the second place with five points after the draw at home.

In a match that was greatly hampered by heavy rains that fell on Friday night in Chapecó, what drew the most attention were the two interruptions caused by power outages.

After this match, Chapecoense will return to the field for the competition on Tuesday (26), when they visit Novorizontino. A day later Vasco receives Ponte Preta in São Januário.

Bahia leader

The other match of Serie B this Friday also ended in equality, but by 1 to 1. CSA and Bahia drew in a match played at Rei Pelé, in Maceió. Tricolor opened the scoring with Luiz Otávio, but Azulão equalized with Dalberto.

⚽ defender @luizao003 reached 6 goals scored by the club, being his 2nd in the season #BBMP pic.twitter.com/R14aKmEpLp — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) April 23, 2022

The result kept Bahia at the top of the competition with seven points, while CSA is 15th with two.

