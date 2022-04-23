Over the night from Friday to Saturday, the European Commission, the European Parliament and EU Member States reached an agreement on strict rules that would oblige major internet companies to tackle illegal content and misinformation, on pain of heavy fines. Reuters reports that.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube to set up tools to remove hate speech, terrorist propaganda and other material that is illegal within the EU. The companies also need to better combat misinformation and provide insight into how their algorithms work.

The law also prohibits the collection of information from users about ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation for the purpose of personalized advertising. Major online platforms will be required to take specific measures during crises – a measure linked to misinformation related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have a deal on the DSA,” wrote EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Twitter. “The Digital Services Act will ensure that what is illegal offline is seen as illegal online and treated as such – not as a slogan, but in reality.”

Second part of strategy

The DSA is the second part of a strategy by Verstager to limit the power of internet companies such as Alphabet and Meta, the parent companies of Google and Facebook, and better protect consumers. Last month an agreement was reached on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which may force internet giants to change their business practices in Europe.

Violation of the law can lead to fines of up to 6 percent of the companies’ global turnover. Medium-sized companies are excluded, which critics say is a loophole in the new law. The DSA is due to come into effect in 2024.