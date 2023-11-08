Pizza | Pizza Hut sells snake pizza

The ingredients of the snake pizza are adapted from the traditional Chinese snake stew.

Pizza Hut sells snake pizza in Hong Kong, says news channel CNN. The new pizza flavor has been developed in cooperation with a Hong Kong restaurant whose origins date back to the 19th century.

The ingredients of the pizza include sliced ​​snake meat, mushrooms and Chinese dried ham.

The ingredients are the same as in Chinese snake stew. The dish has traditionally been served in Hong Kong and southern China, especially during the colder seasons.

In old Chinese medicine texts, snake stew is believed to have medicinal properties due to the “warming elements” in the snake meat. For example, meat is said to improve blood circulation.

Pizza Hut instead of the traditional tomato sauce, the snake pizza comes with an abalone-based sauce.

Snake pizza is sold until November 22.