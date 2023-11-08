This weekend we will have a great duel to close the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX with a flourish. Tigres and América, two of the most powerful and winning teams in Mexican soccer, will face each other on matchday 17 of the championship.
Although both teams have already qualified for the league directly, both América and Tigres will go all out for this duel.. In recent years a rivalry has developed between the two clubs and both sides want victory this Saturday, November 11.
André Pierre Gignac, top scorer in the history of the UANL team, had to come off the bench in the duel against Atlético de San Luis last weekend, so his participation against the Águilas was in doubt.
However, Tigres shared, through their social networks, a video in which you can see that the historic French forward is in good shape and that he will have minutes against América on matchday 17.
In the recording you can see Gignac finishing with a first attempt and scoring a great goal in training on Tuesday, November 7.
In this way, Tigres would be clearing up doubts and making it clear that Gignac will be ready to play against América this weekend.
