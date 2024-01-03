According to the state-owned company, the decision was taken to increase the number of places where the competition will be held.

A Petrobras decided to suspend registrations for a competition with 6,412 places. The decision was announced this Wednesday (January 3, 2024) on GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). According to the state-owned company, the decision was taken to expand the number of test locations and, now, all capitals in the country will be able to administer the exam. The company also informed that the cities where the test will take place will no longer be linked to the work centers chosen when applying for registration. The available vacancies are at junior technical level. Of the total, 916 are for immediate hiring and 5,496 for reserve registration. The reopening of registrations in a new notice is scheduled for next Monday (8 January).