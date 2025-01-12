The German Football League (DFL) will test stadium announcements from referees this season to explain VAR decisions. This was confirmed by referee boss Knut Kircher in the Sport1 one-two. “We’ll start at some point in the second half of the season. There are intensive discussions going on about when the right time is,” said the 55-year-old on Sunday. At the training camp in Portugal, the referees prepared for the innovation during the winter break. “What guided us was the transparency in the stadium,” said Kircher. In addition to the headset, there will soon be a “push to talk” button modeled on the NFL. The opinions of those involved are still “heterogeneous” and the project “does not meet with 100 percent approval” internally.