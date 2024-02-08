Corporation alleges that the former president acted in a “total misuse of purpose” and that he asked ministers to replicate “misinformation and fraudulent news”; Audio transcription does not provide a clear interpretation made by the Federal Police

Federal Police investigation says that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have held a meeting on July 5, 2022 with the aim of “demand active conduct from those present in promoting illegal disinformation and attacks on the Electoral Court”.

The following would have participated in the meeting:

Jair Bolsonaro, then president;

Anderson Torres, then Minister of Justice;

general Augusto Heleno, then head of the GSI;

General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, then Minister of Defense;

general Braga Netto, former chief minister of the Civil House;

General Mário Fernandes, then deputy head of the GSI.

The content of the meeting is on video “identified in seized computer” at Mauro Cid's house. The images and the entire meeting, however, remain confidential. There are transcriptions of some excerpts in the PF report used by minister Alexandre de Moraes to authorize the operation this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) against the former president and his allies.

According to the PF report, Bolsonaro would have demanded that government ministers, “in total deviation from the purpose of the functions of the position”they should “promote and replicate, in each of their respective areas, all disinformation and fraudulent news regarding the fairness of the voting system”.

Following this, there is a statement from Bolsonaro:

“From now on I want every minister to say what I’m going to say here, and I’m going to show it. If the minister doesn't want to talk, he will come and talk to me because he doesn't want to talk. If you show me where I'm wrong, I'll take it. Now, if you don't have an argument for me… to deny what I'm going to show, I won't want to talk to this minister. It's in the wrong place. If you think I'm going to get 70% of the votes and win like I did in 2018, and I'm going to prove it, you're in the wrong place.”

Just based on the phrase attributed to the former president, it is not possible to say with 100% certainty that the PF’s interpretation regarding promoting “misinformation and fraudulent news” is correct.

According to the PF, Bolsonaro then starts talking about ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and questions the “exemption” of 3 of them: Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin and Roberto Barroso. Here's what he says:

“Because the guys are preparing everything, man! For Lula to win in the first round, through fraud. I'll show you how and why. Does anyone here believe in FACHIN, BARROSO, ALEXANDRE DE MORAES? Does anyone believe? If you believe, raise your arm! Do you believe that they are exempt people, so concerned with doing justice and following the Constitution? Of everything they are… Are you watching it happen?”

Afterwards, the former president speaks about Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“There is no way this guy can win the election by voting. There is no way to win the vote. […] Also, I'm not going to go over it here, in 2014 the vote printed in Congress was approved, it's out of focus, you know, out of… our radar, I didn't even remember that, which our Supreme Court also later overturned. Our Supreme here is a separate power. He is a super Supreme. They decide everything. Outside… Often outside the four lines.”

“EVERYONE GO FUCK THEM”

The floor is given to Anderson Torres. The Federal Police document states that the then minister reports what would happen in the event of a PT victory: “And the example of Bolivia is the great example for all of us. Gentlemen, everyone go fuck themselves! I want to make this very clear […] I want everyone to think about what they can do beforehand because everyone is going to get fucked.”.

There are no mentions of the PT or Lula in Torres' sentences highlighted by the PF.

Torres actually mentions the Workers' Party when talking about an alleged connection between the party and the PCC, a criminal faction known as Primeiro Comando da Capital. Read what he said below:

“But we are here, president, unraveling the old relationship between the PT and the PCC. PT's old relationship with the PCC. This is coming through testimonies that have been stored there for a long time… that was done, look. It's true? This is all coming to a head. That's not a lie. That's not a lie.”

MEETINGS WITH COMMANDERS

Present at the meeting, the then Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, says that he is holding meetings “almost weekly” with the “Force Commanders”. He states that they are discussing, without giving details or what he is referring to, actions to ensure that the elections go the way they dream.

Here is what the soldier said:

“To conclude… Mr. President, I am holding meetings with Force Commanders almost weekly. This scenario, we study, we work. We have meetings ahead, which are decisive for us to see what can be done; what actions can be taken so that we can have transparency, security, audit conditions and that the elections take place the way we dream! And you, with what we see on a daily basis, we are successful in re-electing you and that is the desire of all of us.”

“LOSE DEMOCRACY”

At another point in the meeting, Bolsonaro suggests that Fachin and Barroso would be “leading” US$ 30 million each, and that Moraes would be “leading” US$50 million. Says that “something weird” would be happening, but there are no details of what it would be.

“Guys, losing an election is not a problem at all. We cannot lose Democracy in a rigged election! Look at Fachin. Guys have no limits. I'm not going to say that Fachin is taking 30 million dollars. I'm not going to say that there. What… that Barroso is taking 30 million

dollars. I'm not going to say that there. That Alexandre de Moraes is taking 50 million dollars. I'm not going to say that there. I'm not going to take it that way. I have no proof, man! But something weird is happening.”

“THERE WILL BE NO VAR REVIEW”

Based on the PF report, Moraes says that it was “demonstrated” at the meeting that there was an “illicit parallel intelligence nucleus”. According to the corporation, General Heleno talks about “infiltrating agents in electoral campaigns”. The idea, however, would have been rejected by Bolsonaro.

Heleno's speech, however, does not make clear this intention of using infiltrators in the opposing campaigns. He talks about “turn the tables” It is “pound the table” before the elections. Read below what the general said, according to the PF:

“There will be no VAR review. So, whatever has to be done has to be done before the elections. If I have to punch the table, it's before the elections. If we have to turn the tables, it’s before the elections […] I think things have to be done before the elections. And it will reach a point where we will no longer be able to talk. We will have to act. Act against certain institutions and against certain people. This is very clear to me.”

For Moraes, the transcripts of the July 5, 2022 meeting reveal “the arrangement of the coup dynamics” in the sense of “validate and amplify the massive disinformation and fraudulent narratives about elections and Electoral Justice”.

OPERATION TEMPUS VERITATIS

The PF (Federal Police) launched an operation this Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) against Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for an alleged coup attempt during the former president's administration. The Justice determined for the former Chief Executive to hand over his passport to the PF.

See below the main targets of the operation:





The agents carry out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of leaving the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours and suspension the exercise of public functions.

Searches are carried out in Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Goiás and the Federal District. The legal measures were issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In a note, the PF said that the operation investigates “criminal organization that acted in the attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, to obtain a political advantage by maintaining the then President of the Republic in power”.

See images of the searches in Brasília recorded by the photographer Power360 Sergio Lima: