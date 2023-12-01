You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alberto Fujimori.
EFE / Francisco Medina
Alberto Fujimori.
A court declared inadmissible the resolution that restored Fujimori’s pardon.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A court in the Peruvian region of Ica declared inadmissible this Friday a resolution of the Constitutional Court (TC) that restored the pardon to the former president Alberto Fujimori, with which the former president will continue in prison.
“The First Preparatory Investigation Court of Ica declares inadmissible the execution of sentence No. 78-2022, dated March 17, 2022, specifically the freedom of Alberto Fujimori, by his office because the request for habeas corpus,” reads a message from the Judiciary published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Peruvian #court #ratifies #president #Alberto #Fujimori #remain #prison