













Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is now available and invites you to dominate the monsters









Square Enix announced that it is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princethe latest RPG in the DQ Monsters franchise.

In Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark PrincePsaro is on a mission to become a monster tamer, recruiting and fighting alongside creatures across the fantastical world of Nadiria, where rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and towering cake towers await.

DQM: The Dark Prince features over 500 unique monsters to fight, recruit, and train, as well as online battles, rotating seasons, and a thoughtful synthesis system. But what is this last section about?

You see, the synthesis system returns to the series in a new and evolved format, offering players the opportunity to discover new combinations of monsters with their own innate talents.

Fans will be able to test their monsters in two battle arenas – the “Endor Colosseum” in the human world of Terrestria, and the “Maulosseum” in the monster kingdom of Nadiria.

The strategic proposal of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince encourages players to immerse themselves in strategic battles, where users can use precise commands for each monster individually, or plan general tactics for the team, such as “Show No Mercy” or “Focus on Healing.”

Up to eight monsters can join the main team, with four monsters in combat and the remaining four in reserve.

Assemble your dream team and enter online battles and lead your powerful monsters to compete against other monster tamers from around the world.

For the first time in the series, online players will be able to compete in Speed ​​Duels, which are massive competitions that use the data of 30 players to conduct automatic battles. In addition, you can find other online game modes, including: Ranked Showdowns, Friendly Showdowns, and Multiplayer Tournaments, where up to eight players will compete in an elimination format until one wins.

What comes in the deluxe edition of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince?

Do you want to buy Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in its deluxe version? Here we tell you everything it brings.

“The Mole Hole” (Includes the ‘Gothic Vestment’ outfit): Go underground to meet monsters you have already met. Also, you will have the opportunity to explore monsters that would otherwise be very difficult to synthesize.

“Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym” (includes ‘Cake-Maker’s Clobber’ outfit): Explore these randomly generated dungeons and fight against powerful legions of monsters. Each dungeon has unique requirements that ask the player to carefully evaluate and build their equipment. Defeat the boss that awaits you in the final room to obtain rare items that will help you recruit increasingly stronger allies.

“Treasure Trunks” (Includes ‘Monstrous Mail’ outfit): Every time you open these mysterious treasure chests, you’ll get an exciting reward. However, you will have to wait a bit before you can open the chest again and get the next reward on the list. Keep opening them and you’re guaranteed to get some very tempting items!

“Burgundy Gothic Vestment” (Cosmetic item)

“Warrior’s Ring” x1

“Beastie Bites” x1

In case you have any doubt, you can get this edition in both physical and digital formats. Excited? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

