According to a TV show, Pedro Castillo and First Lady Lilia Paredes allegedly plagiarized 54% of the thesis they presented together to obtain the title of Masters in Educational Psychology.| Photo: EFE/Elvis González

The bad phase of the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, who in less than a year in office has already suffered two impeachment attempts, was accused of corruption, faced large demonstrations calling for his departure and even allies presenting a project to reduce his mandate by three. years, has just won a new ingredient.

According to information from the newspaper El Tiempo, on Sunday (1st), the TV program Panorama, from the Panamericana broadcaster, denounced that Castillo and his wife, First Lady Lilia Paredes, had plagiarized 54% of the thesis they presented together to obtain the title of masters in educational psychology at the César Vallejo University.

The research was submitted to the Turnitin plagiarism detection software, which identified that a large part of the thesis was copied from Peruvian and foreign authors without citing them.

In addition, the Panorama report indicated that Castillo and his wife had committed academic fraud by validating short courses and questionnaires for the research.

Of the three professionals who would have given the approval for the use of these research instruments, two do not appear in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status of Peru (Reniec). The third was located and told the TV show that he was part of the panel that evaluated the work of Castillo and Paredes.

This Monday (2), the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, said that it is very “reckless” to accuse someone of plagiarism solely based on Turnitin. “Let the university decide on that,” he said.