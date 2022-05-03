One of the greatest treasures in collecting today are playing cards. Pokemon, objects that grow in value as time goes by, especially if they are special editions. Their prices reach such high levels that some people even try to steal them to benefit, that is the case of some alleged criminals in a store target.

Multiple units converged on one of these businesses in Kissimmee, Florida, last Wednesday night, in response to a Audi black with hidden registration labels. Information that was sent to the media Kotaku.

Seeing two teenagers, they were considered “suspicious” for wearing hoodies and masks, a loss prevention officer told officers inside they were seen hiding cards Pokemon and one Pizza. He saw everything through the surveillance cameras inside the establishment.

According to the statement, attempts were made to have contact with the Audi black by several units after surrounding the parking lot and being occupied by others. There was also an attempted takedown that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Both suspects were injured in the shooting, one of whom was critically injured. A fourth subject was arrested, but it is not clear if they were charged. All were taken to a local hospital, and one survivor was still unable to appear in court on April 28. None of the alleged culprits were reported to be in possession of weapons.

It is worth commenting that the theft of these credit cards Pokemon resulted in a life in return, as one of the “unarmed” suspects failed to survive being shot. In addition, the name of the agents who opened fire was not given, since they are supposedly backed by the law and by the county sheriff himself.

editor’s note: The information for the resolution of the case was somewhat confusing. But without a doubt, it was a rather extreme measure to send two agents to open fire on two unarmed subjects. After all, it was just a pizza and some cards. Sure, the suspects had to pay, but not in the way the robbery was solved.

