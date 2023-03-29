A Peruvian judge rejected this Wednesday the request to impose 36 months of preventive detention on Lilia Paredes, the wife of former President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) currently asylum in Mexico, in the investigation that two of his brothers are being followed together for an alleged case of government corruption.

Judge Raúl Justiniano, of the Eighth Court of Preliminary Investigation, declared the nullity “founded” of the tax request, which was presented last Monday by lawyers for Paredes and his brothers Walter and David.

“Consequently, the request for preventive detention formulated by the Public Ministry is declared inadmissible,” the magistrate remarked. Justiniano explained that the Prosecutor’s Office should have first requested that the simple appearance order be revoked dictated so far to those investigated before directly requesting preventive detention.

The judge remarked, however, that his resolution “protects the right of the Public Ministry” so that you can reformulate the injunctions “that it deems relevant”.

After learning of the decision, the tax representative announced that he was going to file an appeal “within the corresponding period” and the defense lawyers expressed their agreement. Lilia Paredes attended the hearing virtuallyalthough it was only required to prove your full name and identity document.

The former first lady, Lilia Ulcida Paredes, wife of Pedro Castillo, is in asylum in Mexico; a status that she was granted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The magistrate held this hearing after rescheduling it last Monday while resolving the nullity appeals presented at that time by the defense of those involved.

At the beginning of that hearing, Paredes’ lawyer, Giovanni Escusel, raised a “question” about the request for imprisonment from the Prosecutor’s Office and then requested that “the preventive detention process be declared null and void for having irremediable vices”, since Paredes has “the legal condition of simple appearance”.

“The only legal and valid way was the revocation of this appearance,” he said before saying that his client “has had an appropriate behavior” and has declared and attended the summons of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary.

Protests against the current president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. The dissatisfied citizens demand the release of Pedro Castillo and that new general elections be called in the country.

The lawyer for Walter and David Paredes, brothers of Castillo’s wife, also asked that the tax request be declared null and void “for being contrary to the Constitution and the pertinent criminal procedure regulations” since, according to what he said, “the right to due process is being violated.”

In response, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that its intention was ensure “the presence of the investigated Lilia Paredes in this criminal proceeding” before what he considered an “evasive attitude” of the former Peruvian first lady.

Paredes also followed that hearing remotely and, when asked by the judge, avoided giving his exact address, but stated that “as everyone knows,” is “asylated in Mexico”a status granted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after the failed coup led by Castillo on December 7.

EFE