Erdogan announced Turkey’s desire to organize talks on Ukraine as soon as possible

Ankara aims to organize negotiations between Moscow and Kiev as soon as possible. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated this at a press conference following a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak. transmits a News.

“We want to establish peace between Ukraine and Russia at the negotiating table as soon as possible,” the politician said.

He also spoke about Turkey’s desire to resume negotiations in Istanbul. Earlier, several meetings of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in this city.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the goals of a special military operation cannot be achieved through political and diplomatic means. At the same time, the country’s Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow was ready for a peaceful solution to the conflict, subject to certain conditions.