The Peruvian Government decreed a curfew on Monday that began at 2:00 am on Tuesday (7:00 GMT) and will last until 11:59 p.m. (4:59 GMT on Wednesday) in the province of Lima and its neighboring Callao in response to the strike of transporters that is a week old.

“The Council of Ministers has approved declaring citizen immobility from 2 in the morning until 11:59 at night on Tuesday, April 5 to protect the fundamental rights of all people, which will not prevent the provision of services essential,” President Pedro Castillo said in a speech minutes before midnight.

Likewise, it decreed a state of emergency in Lima and Callao, “suspending the constitutional rights related to freedom and personal security, the inviolability of the home and the freedom of assembly and movement.”

The stoppage of the transporters responds to the increase in fuel pricesbefore which the Peruvian Executive decided to exempt gasoline and diesel from the selective consumption tax until next June.

The head of state justified the measures that came into force at dawn due to the “acts of violence that some groups have wanted to create” with the blockade of free transit in the accesses to the provinces of Lima and Callao, which has created ” insecurity and anxiety”.

In that sense, Castillo made “a call for calm, for serenity” and clarified that social protest is a constitutional right, but that it must be done “within the framework of the law, respecting the integrity of people, as well as the public and private property.

“It is in difficult circumstances where it is necessary to see the active role of the State, we will do everything that corresponds, we will do everything possible (and) that is within our reach to give and help our population,” said the president.

During the protest of the transporters, and to which other unions of workers have joined, four people have died, due to circumstances derived from the blockades.

About twenty people have been arrested due to the disturbances caused in eleven regions of the country that have presented land transport cuts.

In southern Ica, protesters burned five toll booths on Monday, while in the northern city of Trujillo there were occasional looting of supermarkets and shops, events that replicated the weekend disorders in the Andean city of Huancayo.

The president of Congress, María del Carmen Alva, had invited the president and several ministers to Congress on Tuesday to analyze the measures he had in place to solve the protests of the carriers, to which the Executive responded with another invitation to the board of directors of Parliament a few hours earlier.

