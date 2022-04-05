Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Fayha’ scored an unprecedented achievement by reaching the King’s Cup final in football for the first time in its history, after defeating Al-Ittihad with a clean goal scored by Muhammad Abu Saban.

Al-Fayhaa owes credit to his Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who qualified with his country to the Qatar World Cup 2022, and remarkably starred to save his goal from achieved goals, especially in the second half.

Al-Ittihad imposed control over most of the first half, but its attacks did not pose any significant danger to the Orange goal during the first half hour, unlike Al-Fayhaa, who almost snatched a goal from a counterattack, had it not been for the ingenuity of Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, who blocked Malik Al-Abd Al-Moneim’s unilateral ball, Before the defense intervenes and ends its danger (27).

From a second attack, Al-Fayhaa succeeded in taking precedence when Al-Abd Al-Moneim penetrated the ball into the penalty area and aimed it strong. Grouhy saved it and returned to find Abu Saban, who aimed it strong inside the goal “36”.

With the start of the second half, Al-Ittihad continued its attack and had chances to adjust, but Stojkovic was on the lookout.

Thus, Al-Fayhaa will meet Al-Hilal, which has previously qualified for the final match for the seventeenth time in its history, by defeating Al-Shabab 2-1 after an extension.