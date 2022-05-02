Performance Index for the 1st quarter of 2022 had the best average for the period since 2012

The 1st quarter of 2022 was positive for micro and small industries, reveals a survey by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) released this Monday (2.Apr.2022). The Small Industry Outlook indicates an improvement in the Performance Index, which recorded the best average (45.5 points) in the 1st quarter of the year since 2012.

The Outlook Index also shows an increase of 3 points when compared to the same period in 2021. Despite the positive data, financial conditions decreased by 3.7 points in the first months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The main problem for MSEs (micro and small companies) lies in the lack or high cost of raw materials.

“Concern about the lack and high cost of raw materials increased from the 4th quarter of 2021 to the 1st quarter of 2022, unlike what happened with larger companies. The performance of small industry in the quarter was positive, but this problem continues to hinder what could be a better result. The worsening financial situation is another reflection of this input problem”said the manager of Economic Analysis at CNI, Marcelo Azevedo.

indicators

The Small Industry Outlook brings together 4 indicators: performance, financial situation, prospects and confidence index. All indices range from 0 to 100 points. The higher it is, the better the performance of the sector.

The performance of small industries was positive in the 1st quarter of 2022. The indicator registered 43.3 points in January 2022, a result below the historical average (43.5 points), however, in the following months, the performance improved. In the transition to February, the index grew 1.8 points and, in March, 2.9 points more.

The Financial Situation Index of small industries dropped to 41 points in the 1st quarter of 2022. In comparison with the 4th quarter of 2021, the indicator shows a drop of 1 point, that is, it reveals a worsening of the financial situation in the 1st quarter of 2022 .

Despite the drop, the index remains above its historical average (37.8 points). The data indicates that the financial situation of this quarter presented a result relatively more favorable than that of other quarters.

The lack or high cost of raw materials remained in the first place in the ranking of the main problems faced by MSEs in the extractive, manufacturing and construction industries. The high tax burden remained in the 2nd position also for the 3 industrial segments.

Confidence

The ICEI (Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index) for small industries reached 56.4 points in April 2022, an increase of 5.1 points compared to the same month in 2021.

The Small Industry Prospects Index also pointed to favorable prospects for small industry entrepreneurs in 2022. The indicator increased by 0.6 point in April 2022, reaching 51.3 points. The average for the quarter was 3 points higher than the average for the same period in 2021.

How it is

The Small Industry Outlook is released quarterly based on the analysis of small industry data collected from the Industrial Survey, the Construction Industry Survey and the ICEI. Every month, polls hear from more than 900 small business entrepreneurs.

With information from Brazil Agency.