Raiola was big and mighty. His stable took shape in the 90s, when starting coach Martin Jol was one of the first to join the Italian Haarlemmer. At the turn of the century, more and more top players fell for the charms of the flamboyant and tough dealmaker. Pavel Nedved, Maxwell, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mark van Bommel, Mario Balotelli. Later, for example, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Matthijs de Ligt were added.