Unconvincing restart

Getting back on track is not easy for Sergio Perez in the first two Free Practice sessions of the Dutch Grand Prix, the first on the calendar after the summer break. The Mexican Red Bull driver, who before the break seemed destined to leave the seat of the Anglo-Austrian single-seater, only to be surprisingly reconfirmed by the Milton Keynes team, finished at 12th place both in the FP1 that in the FP2 afternoon.

What to improve

So it was a complex Friday for ‘Checo’, who briefly commented on the activity on the track while waiting for tomorrow’s qualifying: “We did some tests that seemed to go better than it appears in terms of the standings. – he commented to the microphones of the official F1 website – Overall I made a mistake in Turn 12. I went off and lost a couple of tenths, but overall we still work to do especially on the long wheelbase to try to catch up with the riders in front. I think that Busy days await us“.

The first GP without Bird

For Perez, moreover, these were also the first sessions without the presence of Hugh Bird as his track engineer, temporarily absent for a few races and replaced by Richard Wood: “Obviously it’s new for all of us to have Wood as a race engineer, but I think with each session it will get better.”