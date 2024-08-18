One of those weekends

“Today was the day when everything was supposed to happen, and it happened”. This summary of Marc Márquezmade in the opening of the interview given to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the Austrian GP, ​​perfectly summarizes the extremely complicated Sunday that the Gresini team rider had to face. First the problems with a valve in the pre-race, then the failure to engage the lowering device at the start and finally the contact with Morbidelli on the approach to turn 1. In the end, for the eight-time world champion it can be considered a success to have climbed from 13th at the end of the first lap to fourth under the checkered flag.

Nightmare Departure

“Already half an hour before the race we had a problem with the front tyre valve – explained Marquez, going into detail about the various ‘misfortunes’ that have decimated him – when they went to check the tire pressure the valve broke, and it was the last medium tire we had, which was the right one for the race. Lowering? I had it hooked up, but I was trying to heat the tire up again and it came off again. From there we started badly and we were in the middle of the group at the first corner, there was also contact with Morbidelli but I still finished 4th”.

Fight for victory faded

However, Marquez took home positive feelings from the trip to the Red Bull Ring and the belief that today it would have been possible try to challenge Bagnaia: “This weekend the feeling was incredible – he stressed – but I crashed in the Sprint and finished 4th in the race. But I’m not disappointed, I’m happy because it was the weekend in which I felt most competitive on the Ducati, from qualifying to today. I knew that today there was an opportunity to fight for the victory.. Tyres? I feel more comfortable when the tyre drops a bit between lap 7 and 9. With the new tyre for the time attack I still struggle a bit and I have to understand how to do better, but apart from that I’m feeling very good, especially this weekend. We have to continue like this“.