by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren, updates work

Judging from the first two hours of track time at Zandvoort, it seems that the McLaren guessed this package of updates too. The Woking team showed the most promising race pace, with a solid and fast Lando Norris.

Oscar Plates he did the opposite job compared to his teammate (testing the pace first on the soft and then on the medium) and did not impress in the same way, but on a track like that the single lap in qualifying is also important. And here Piastri today kept Norris behind by a good two tenths in the time attack. There is much to smile about in Woking, therefore, even if the Australian – finally 100% physically – sees much more balance at the top.

Piastri’s words

“FP1 was a bit complicated, but FP2 went well. Our one lap was pretty good. I have to see our race pace but it looked pretty solid.Mercedes looked quick again, so I expect a very close weekend.“, these are the words of the Australian after the second free practice session.

“With the updates it went pretty well. There is no major difference, it should just give us a little more speed, hopefully. Everything went according to plan, hopefully we will be a little faster“. McLaren’s updates for this weekend include front brake intakes, different ducts, a revised floor and a high-downforce rear wing. And Andrea Stella has announced more for the upcoming grands prix.