It would not be just rumours that state that Arianna Meloni And Francesco Lollobrigida they separated. There are all the elements, even direct evidence, that confirm that the relationship is over, even the words of the sister of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself.

In fact, it was Arianna Meloni herself who revealed it this morning during ainterview to ‘Il Foglio’, much requested by several newspapers because of the journalistic investigation that began with Alessandro Sallusti’s editorial in ‘Il Giornale’. The accusations are of having influenced public and political appointments within the Government, accusations that at the moment are not followed by any judicial investigation.

In today’s interview, Arianna Meloni would have talked about her privacy stressing that, although the esteem, affection and common political projects remain, “love is something else”. She who is over with Lollobrigida says so: “Yes, it’s true, we haven’t been together for a while”. These are the expressions of Arianna Meloni that undoubtedly put an end to her long relationship with the Minister of Agriculture.

According to what is written in ‘Il Foglio’, the two still live under the same roof but are “separated at home”. Their story began in 1995, during one of the parties organized in the Colle Oppio section. From there, their love has lasted almost thirty years.

Despite the end of their relation loving, Arianna Meloni wanted to underline the deep bond that still unites her to the Minister, her former partner: “For Lollo I would throw myself into the Tiber, as they say in Rome. We love each other, I know his value and his political talent: a person capable of working 500 hours a day”. Their personal relationships they remain solid, says the Premier’s sister: