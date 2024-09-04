Red Bull in trouble

With Max Verstappen’s sixth place and Sergio Perez’s eighth, the result of the Italian GP in Monza is one of the worst in recent years for Red Bull. If the three-time world champion did not mince words to define his RB20 “a dominant machine that turned into a monster”, his teammate instead experienced the usual difficulties already experienced over and over again during this season. Not missing the opportunity to throw a little dig at your neighbor in the boxwho now finds himself sharing the same frustrating driving experience with him…

Perez’s jab at Verstappen

During the post-race interviews, Checo actually spoke about the poor performance of Red Bull which, in Monza, was clearly the fourth force on the track behind Ferrari, McLaren and even Mercedes: “I feel like I’m in the same boat I’ve been in for the last eight or 10 races. But now, a bit suddenly, I see that Max is also having difficulties similar to mine.. So yeah, there’s a bit of confusion about that, but it’s also pretty clear what the problem is by looking at the data we collect on the track.”.

RB20 in defense at Monza

The Italian GP was therefore a race of sacrifice for Red Bull, the only team among the top teams not to have brought a specific rear wing for the long straights of Monza, simply adapting (also for budget cap reasons) their old wing to the needs of the circuit in Brianza. Verstappen and Perez therefore had to fight on unequal terms against their rivals, suffering from annoying understeer all weekend but also top speeds among the lowest ever.