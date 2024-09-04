Just over a week after its debut in stores, the developers of KT Racing have revealed the system requirements minimum and recommended PC version of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crownwhich at least on paper they don’t seem very affordable.

For example, the recommended ones require an RTX 2080 or an RX 6650 with the reference target set at 60 fps in 1080p, but with medium settings and with DLSS or FSSR on Balanced. Not exactly the best. For the minimum, we’re talking about a GTX 1660 or an RX 480 to reach 1080p at 30 fps, with graphics details at the minimum and FSR 2 Ultra Performance enabled (so with a starting resolution of 360p). Unfortunately, the requirements for resolution targets and higher graphics settings were not shared, which would certainly have helped to have a clearer overall picture.