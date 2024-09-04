Just over a week after its debut in stores, the developers of KT Racing have revealed the system requirements minimum and recommended PC version of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crownwhich at least on paper they don’t seem very affordable.
For example, the recommended ones require an RTX 2080 or an RX 6650 with the reference target set at 60 fps in 1080p, but with medium settings and with DLSS or FSSR on Balanced. Not exactly the best. For the minimum, we’re talking about a GTX 1660 or an RX 480 to reach 1080p at 30 fps, with graphics details at the minimum and FSR 2 Ultra Performance enabled (so with a starting resolution of 360p). Unfortunately, the requirements for resolution targets and higher graphics settings were not shared, which would certainly have helped to have a clearer overall picture.
Minimum and recommended requirements
Minimum – 1080p with low details, 30 fps with FSR 2 Ultra Performance
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB
- Memory: 50 GB available space (SSD required)
Recommended – 1080p with medium details, 60 fps with DLSS or FSR 2 Balanced
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650, 8 GB
- Memory: 50 GB available space (SSD required)
We remind you that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will be available starting from September 12th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Just a few days ago, KT Racing revealed the content that will arrive after the game’s launch.
