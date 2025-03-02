Go on live the 97 Edition of the Oscar Awards Today, with all Winners by category and the last hour of the gala today.

00:41 Timotheé Chalamet could become the youngest winner of the best actor tonight The 29 -year -old actor could break the record he established in 2002 Adrien Brody, when he won by ‘the pianist’. Interestingly, his main competition tonight is precisely Brody himself, nominated by ‘the brutalist’.

00:36 The best red carpet looks They are arriving at the ‘Red Carpet’ all Hollywood stars. You can see here the best looks.

00:15 The films and actors that will win the Oscar, according to statistics What title will the Oscar win for the best film? This is the great issue that flutters in the minds of those who intend to close a pool. Other years, predicting the winner of the queen category was relatively simple (‘Oppenheimer’ or ‘Nomadland’, for example, they did not suppose any surprise), but this time it is not the case. Rarely the precursors have been so distributed: ‘Anora’ won the Critics Choice and in several unions, ‘conclave’ in the BAFTA and in the actors guild (SAG) and the Golden Globes were distributed between ‘Emilia Pérez’ and ‘The Brutalist’. Pablo Amigo reports

00:00 Complete list of the Oscar 2025 Awards films Luck is thrown into the Oscar galaalthough it is not yet known which of the 10 nominees who choose to take the Best movie award He will be done with him at the Dolby theater in Los Angeles. Among the favorites, there are some like ‘Emilia Pérez’ (13 nominations), ” The brutalist ‘ (10 nominations), ‘Wicked’ (10 nominations), ‘Conclave’ (eight nominations) and ‘Anora’ (6 nominations). These are all the films nominated for the 2025 Oscar Awards: ‘Nickel Boys’ – Ramell Ross

‘A Complete Unknown’ – James Mangold

‘The Brutalist’ – Brady Corbet

‘Emilia Pérez’ – Jacques Audiard

‘Anora’ – Sean Baker

‘Conclave’ – Edward Berger

‘The substance’ – Coralie Fargeat

‘Wicked’ – Jon M. Chu

‘Dune: Part 2’ – Denis Villeneuve

‘I’m still here’ – Walter Salles