Start getting serious right away Toprak Razgatlioglu in the first Free Practice session of the Magny-Cours Round, with the championship leader already having set the fastest lap. Coming from a real domination in the last four race weekends, the Turkish driver opened the French weekend by immediately achieving the best performance in 1:36.347a time already difficult for the competition to match or surpass.

The performance of is proof of this. Garrett Gerloff, 2nd in the rankings but with a delay of 353 thousandths by Razgatlioglu, with a ‘front row’ closed by another home rider BMW. The teammate of the 2021 world champion finished in third place, Van der Markbut almost 4 tenths from #54. The points where Razgatlioglu manages to make the difference are the third and fourth sectors, in a top-5 that includes the two riders of the Aruba.it-Ducati team, with Bulega 4th ahead of his teammate Bautista, who has just renewed his contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

The Spaniard, in particular, has a gap of as much as 7 tenths. Confirmation of the exceptional form of Razgatlioglu and BMW could arrive during FP2, scheduled for 14:55 on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max.

Magny-Cours 2024, FP1 ranking