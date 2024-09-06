Start getting serious right away Toprak Razgatlioglu in the first Free Practice session of the Magny-Cours Round, with the championship leader already having set the fastest lap. Coming from a real domination in the last four race weekends, the Turkish driver opened the French weekend by immediately achieving the best performance in 1:36.347a time already difficult for the competition to match or surpass.
The performance of is proof of this. Garrett Gerloff, 2nd in the rankings but with a delay of 353 thousandths by Razgatlioglu, with a ‘front row’ closed by another home rider BMW. The teammate of the 2021 world champion finished in third place, Van der Markbut almost 4 tenths from #54. The points where Razgatlioglu manages to make the difference are the third and fourth sectors, in a top-5 that includes the two riders of the Aruba.it-Ducati team, with Bulega 4th ahead of his teammate Bautista, who has just renewed his contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.
The Spaniard, in particular, has a gap of as much as 7 tenths. Confirmation of the exceptional form of Razgatlioglu and BMW could arrive during FP2, scheduled for 14:55 on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max.
Magny-Cours 2024, FP1 ranking
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|1:36.347
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|+0.353
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+0.669
|4
|Nicholas Bulega
|Ducati
|+0.689
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|+0.768
|6
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+0.938
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|+1.077
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|+1.172
|9
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+1.192
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+1.284
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+1.454
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+1.558
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+1.630
|14
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|+1.796
|15
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+1.911
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|+2.089
|17
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki
|+2.103
|18
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|+2.113
|19
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|+2.180
|20
|Titus Rabat
|Kawasaki
|+2.937
|21
|Tarran MacKenzie
|Honda
|+3.262
|22
|Alexander Delbianco
|Yamaha
|+3.720
|23
|Ivo Lopez
|Honda
|+3.935
#MagnyCours #FP1 #Razgatlioglu #flies
Leave a Reply