The government opens up to flexibility on retirement payments and shares the request of Cgil, Cisl and Uil of overcome the rigidity of the 67-year requirement set by the Fornero law. But at a price: the contribution recalculation of pension checks. The availability came during the third technical discussion table with the trade unions today at the Ministry of Labor. This is a stake that ‘cools’ the satisfaction of the CGIL, CISL and UIL even if the unions do not seem to underestimate the effort of the government which has provided a availability, albeit generic, also on the revision of the transformation coefficients and on the possibility of eliminating the 2.8 and 1.5 times threshold of the social allowance for those who reach 64 and 67 years respectively and the possibility of further protection for unemployed, burdensome and disabled workers.

Net closing instead on the hypothesis reiterated by Cgil Cisl and Uil to obtain in any case the pension with 41 years of contributions without age restrictions. To take stock of the negotiation, and to measure the distances or not on a shared intervention with which to redesign the social security system, it will now be an upcoming political summit between the minister of labor, Andrea Orlando and the leaders of Cgil Cisl and Uil, already slipped once to make room for today’s debate on flexibility, a missing piece of the puzzle in progress, which however has not yet been scheduled due to international commitments of the government. It could take place next week but nothing is certain.

“The opening of the government is good, but we are now waiting to know the merits in detail”, comments at the end the confederal secretary of the CGIL Roberto Ghiselli which does not agree with the contribution recalculation offered by the government. “There is a risk of a cut in pension payments of up to 30%,” he recalls. The CISL also appreciates the willingness of the government but opposes the recalculation.“The exchange cannot be that of the contribution recalculation. If there is a common trajectory, we need to see how we get there”,explains the confederal secretary, Ignazio Ganga. And also per the Uil confederal secretary, Domenico Proiettiit is “significant” that the Government has recognized the need to introduce greater flexibility in the age of access to retirement, but the idea of ​​linking this flexibility to the contribution recalculation which would result in a further penalty for workers is “wrong”.