The Bishops take note “with favor” of the decision of the Constitutional Court which, with today’s decision “confirmed that the repeal, even if partial, of the the law on the murder of the consenting person is contrary to the principle of ‘minimum constitutionally necessary protection of human lifein general, and with particular reference to the weak and vulnerable ‘”.

“Pending the filing of the sentence, – writes the presidency of the CEI –we welcome this pronouncement. It is a very specific invitation to never marginalize the commitment of society as a whole to offer the support necessary to overcome or alleviate the situation of suffering or hardship “.

The CEI then recalls that Pope Francis, during the audience on Wednesday 9 February, used “clear words” that the Bishops make their own: “‘Life is a right, not death, which must be accepted, not administered. And this an ethical principle concerns everyone, not just Christians or believers. “More attention must be paid to those who, in conditions of fragility or vulnerability, ask to be treated with dignity and accompanied with respect and love”.