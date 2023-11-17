The Spanish socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, promised this Friday his position as President of the Government before the King of Spain, Felipe VIand a copy of the Constitution, which enables him to form a new Executive.

The brief event took place at the Zarzuela Palace, the headquarters of the Headquarters of the Spanish State, with representatives of the main State institutions as witnesses.

After reading the royal decree of appointment signed by the Spanish monarch, published today in the Official State Gazette (BOE), Sánchez read the inauguration text with his right hand supported by the Constitution and without the presence of religious symbols.

“I promise, out of my conscience and honor, to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the position of President of the Government, with loyalty to the King, and to preserve and ensure that the Constitution is preserved as a fundamental norm of the State, as well as to maintain the secrecy of the deliberations of the Council of Ministers,” said the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain.

It is the third time that Sánchez formalizes this procedure before Felipe VI, after he did so in July 2018 after the motion of censure against former conservative president Mariano Rajoy was successful and in January 2020, when he formed the first coalition government of the Spanish democracy.

The head of the Spanish Executive takes office again under a climate of political and social tension marked by the future approval of an amnesty law for Catalan independentists prosecuted for the 2017 secessionist attempt.

Although there is no official information, it is assumed that Sánchez will make several changes to his government team for this term, which he will predictably announce this weekend.

EFE

