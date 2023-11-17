Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Mother notices strange eyes on her son Benett in baby cam pictures. Then everything happens very quickly. © Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital/Benny’s family

Footage from a baby cam makes a mother suspicious. A coincidence that saves lives. Her son is just six months old.

Salt Lake City – At first, Benny’s mom hardly gave any thought to the nightly images from the baby surveillance camera. Suspected dust on the lens. A mistake, as it turns out shortly afterwards. It is a warning sign of a malignant eye cancer – retinoblastoma (retina cancer). With Benny’s story, his mother now wants to make other parents aware of the typical symptoms of cancer.

Baby camera reveals fatal illness – Benny’s mother notices important detail

In the black and white footage from the baby cam, one of her little son’s eyes looked like a black hole, while the other eye glowed like a light. The striking detail is quickly dismissed as a mistake in the recording. When the grandmother notices that one of her grandson’s eyes appears foggy under certain lighting conditions, the mother does a quick internet search.

Mother notices strange eyes on her son Benett in baby cam pictures. Then everything happens very quickly. © Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital/Benny’s family

Malignant tumor in the eye: Black hole on the baby cam is an indication of cancer

A serious suspicion was then confirmed by the pediatrician. The doctors’ diagnosis is: retinoblastoma. The malignant tumor is located in Benny’s eye, which appeared like a black hole on the baby cam monitor, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in the US state of Utah said in a statement Press release with.

“I had never heard of retinoblastoma.”

“I had never heard of retinoblastoma,” Benny’s mother said. With the knowledge she has today, she might have noticed the “glow” in Benny’s eyes three months earlier. Valuable time with this type of eye cancer. Early detection is critical for retinoblastoma, emphasizes Matthew Dietz, DO, a pediatric oncologist at the University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Retinoblastoma (retinal cancer) occurs frequently in babies and small children

This malignant tumor typically occurs in babies and small children and develops from the cells of the retina, informs the German Cancer Society. Retinoblastoma is one of the rather rare cancers in Germany. Nevertheless, it is the most common eye tumor in children. According to the report, around 50 children in this country are diagnosed with this type of cancer every year Children’s Eye Cancer Foundation. About 300 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year.

These are the warning signs of retinoblastoma – what parents should be aware of

“Parents need to pay attention to photos, videos and other images of their children in which one eye lights up and the other does not,” explains Dr. Dietz. “With advances in cell phone cameras that eliminate ‘red eye’, this is becoming increasingly difficult, but it is still possible.” Parents who notice something should see an eye doctor immediately and have their child examined. In a completely different case, one saved Facebook group apparently took the life of a child.

To detect retinoblastoma, the Children’s Eye Cancer Foundation lists the following signs on its website:

A white pupil in flash photos is an alarm signal.

The absence of “red pupils” in flash photos.

Squint

Often red, sore or swollen eye without infection

Change in color of the iris

Deterioration of vision

Early diagnosis of retinal cancer – Benny’s eyesight was saved

According to the US Children’s Hospital, Benny is now 18 months old and a cheerful boy. His cancer was diagnosed at an early stage. Doctors were able to inject the chemotherapy directly into the tumor behind his eye. According to the children’s hospital, this approach did not require any further surgery or treatment. And of particular importance: Benny’s eye was saved.

The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand. See also If the Makarov isn't knocked out, where is the Russian ship?

The diagnosis of cancer in children places an enormous burden on parents. But other illnesses can also throw a family out of balance – parents should be aware of these five illnesses.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Martina Lippl before publication. (ml)