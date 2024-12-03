The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has appointed the current communications director of the PSOE, Ion Antolín Llorente, as Secretary of State for Communication, thus replacing Francesc Vallès in the position, as announced The Country and has been able to confirm Europa Press.

Antolin has been the communications director of the socialists since August 2022after having been director of the Information Coordination department of the Secretary of State for Communication (SEC) of the Ministry of the Presidency.