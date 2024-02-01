Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/02/2024 – 22:08

The Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) revoked this Thursday (1st), in a plenary session, the diploma of state deputy Fábio Francisco da Silva, from União Brasil. In a unanimous decision, he was convicted of abuse of religious power with economic repercussions in the 2022 elections. According to the decision, the politician is ineligible until 2030. An appeal can still be made to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The Court understood that Fábio Silva promoted his own candidacy as presenter, director and partner of Rádio Melodia (FM 97.5), an evangelical broadcaster. In the vehicle, music festivals were publicized in churches, with famous singers from the industry. According to the rapporteur of the case, judge Henrique Carlos Figueira, they were similar to “showmícios”.

The judge said that the then state deputy and candidate for re-election was present at the church pulpit in at least two events of the “Melody Cult”, which took place in Campo Grande, a neighborhood in the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and in Itaguaí, a municipality in Rio de Janeiro. Metropolitan Region of Rio, both in September 2022. On these occasions, political speeches and campaign material would have been distributed. On social media, the announcement reached 1.5 million followers.

“With the distortion of sanctuary and appropriation as a private space of authority and electoral influence (…) the abuse of power was typified, given the high repercussion of the facts, the high economic expressiveness of the events and the damage to the equality and opportunity of candidates and the normality and legitimacy of the electoral event”, said the rapporteur in the vote.

There was also an understanding that the deputy published false news, that there was a bill in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro to prohibit “the preaching of the gospel”. For the rapporteur, Fábio da Silva's actions caused an imbalance in the electoral dispute.

“The jurisprudence of the TSE is consolidated in the sense that the practice of abuse of power by a religious authority, although not legally disciplined, can be sanctioned when the circumstances of the specific case allow the conduct to be classified as one of the positive forms of abuse”, he said. the magistrate.

The report from Brazil Agency contacted Fábio da Silva's office, but has not received a response so far.