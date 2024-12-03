The Government of Spain will vote in the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, December 3, on the plan, prepared almost a year ago by a committee of 50 experts, which includes up to 107 measures to protect minors on the internet. The plan, to which ABC has had access and which is expected to be approved, highlights the need to impose solid age verification systems on all actors in the digital environment that offer “content that could be harmful to vulnerable groups” – it is the case, for example, social networks or gambling or pornography pages – and it is advisable to prevent minors from having access to any type of device before they are at least 3 years old.

The report highlights that these verification systems, which should obviously be used by any Internet user regardless of their age to access problematic content, will have to “respect the data protection of all network users, guaranteeing that it is not possible their identification, tracking or location through the Internet and ensuring that the accreditation for access to inappropriate content is anonymous for Internet service providers and third parties.

This recommendation goes hand in hand with the development, by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, of the Beta Digital Portfolio, a tool that, as this newspaper has learned, is already fully developed, but is still in the testing phase before its launch for everyone. the users.

Experts also recommend avoiding exposure of children between 0 and 3 years old to any digital device, and that between 3 and 6 years old they should only access screens “on a timely basis and under the supervision of an adult”: ” “It may be allowed, with the objective of maintaining social or family contact or when determined by judicial resolution.”









In addition, it is recommended that between 12 and 16 users only have access to phones without an internet connection. Otherwise, it is recommended that children’s smart terminals and other devices always have parental control installed, in order to “prevent access to inappropriate content, as well as manage exposure and access time through family contracts.” of device use to limit spaces, times of use (…) guaranteeing the adoption of security measures and privacy configuration that every digital device has.

