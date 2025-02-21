The game, which was initially going to be played on Sunday, March 2, will finally be played on Saturday 1





LaLiga announced this Friday that the game Betis – Real Madridinitially scheduled for next Sunday, March 2 at 4:15 p.m. Saturday 1 at 6.30 pm.

The match, which will have as their stage the Benito Villamarín, has changed dated because the UEFA has reported that the first leg of the Champions League tie that will measure Real Madrid with Atlético de Madrid will be held on Tuesday 4 of March at 9 pm. If the planned date had been maintained, the Ancelotti team would not have had the necessary break to face their Champions match. Betis is equally benefited, since it will have one more day to prepare the first leg of the tie against the Vitoria Guimaraes of the Conference League.

Before this meeting, Betis will have to face Getafe next Sunday at Coliseum (18.30 hours). Real Madrid, which this weekend will be measured to Girona (Sunday at 4:15 p.m.), will have, unlike Betis, an intersemanal duel to face next Wednesday. The Ancelotti will face Betis on Saturday to the Royal Society in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.