Mexico City.- Civil Protection is currently reporting 40% power outages in Tulum and 50% in Isla Mujeres, as well as fallen trees, poles and roofs in the wake of ‘Beryl’.

During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Laura Velázquez, head of Civil Protection, reported that they are in the relief phase, and the authorities of the Navy, Sedena, and the National Guard are carrying out tours mainly in Tulum.

The report with preliminary data indicates that there have been widespread reports of fallen trees, poles and roofs, mainly in the municipalities of Tulum, Solidaridad and Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reports that approximately 40% of Tulum residents are without electricity, 7 neighborhoods are affected in Cozumel, and 50% of homes are without electricity in Isla Mujeres.

So far there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

The airports of Tulum, Cozumel and Cancun are not affected.