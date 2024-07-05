HoYover has revealed the release date and many details for the upcoming version 4.8 of the beloved Genshin Impact. The update, titled “Summer of fairy tales and scales“, will be available worldwide starting next July 17th and will bring with it many new features including the introduction of a new limited-time map: Simulanka. It will also be introduced Emilie5★ character equipped with a spear.

We leave you now with an introductory trailer of the update, below which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the company. Enjoy!

Genshin Impact version 4.8 introduces a summer adventure in the new limited-time map Simulanka

Genshin Impact’s latest update introduces a unique themed map, new outfits for Nilou and Kirara, and the new 5 ★ character Émilie!

Singapore, July 5, 2024 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today announced that Genshin Impact version 4.8, “Summer of Fairy Tales and Scales,” will be coming to the game on July 17, along with a new summer region called Simulanka. This limited-time adventure in this magical world will bring new storylines, seasonal events, generous rewards, and new outfits for Nilou and Kirara. Additionally, perfume designer Émilie will debut as a new playable 5★ character who deals increased damage to enemies afflicted with the Burn condition.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 4.8 trailer here: https://youtu.be/m53wPdOoP48

Here you can find the preview trailer of Natlan: https://youtu.be/XOK1F9TLEH8

Simulanka is an enchanting world made up of distinct areas inhabited by origami creatures, toy men, and other fantastical beings. Together with Kirara, Nilou, and the Wanderer, players will explore enchanting landscapes, lend aid in an impending crisis, and uncover the truth and surprises of this magical world.

This adventure will be even more exciting with seasonal events taking place throughout Simulanka, featuring mini games and rewards. Players can try out various mini games such as “Northern Whirlwind,” where they shoot balloons during breathtaking aerial journeys overlooking Simulanka, play a hook-machine-style game called “Flying Hatter Tricks” to catch as many toy figurines as possible, or form two groups of characters to take on a battle challenge in “Sideropolis Trials.” Winners of these mini games will earn Starsail Coins, which they can use to obtain figurines of various types and poses that can be placed on stands called Precious Displays scattered throughout Simulanka. After completing all of Simulanka’s main stories, Precious Displays can also be redeemed as decorations and placed in the Serenity Garden as a summer souvenir!

Additionally, the two heroines of the Simulanka adventure, Kirara and Nilou, will be donning their new outfits. Players can invite Kirara to their party for free after collecting a certain number of figurines, while the new thief-style outfit can be obtained by accumulating Scraps of Joy, which are obtained by collecting Joyful Feathers and opening Fairytale Loot around Simulanka. Nilou’s new flower-themed outfit will be available at a discounted price for a limited time in the Shop.

In addition to the returning characters, Émilie, a new 5★ Dendro character who wields a spear and is a famous perfume maker in Fontaine, has special skills that allow her to deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with Burn. Her battle style focuses primarily on the “Lumidouce Box,” which periodically deals damage from Dendro. If enemies are afflicted with Burn, the Box will level up and deal increased damage based on its attack, with increased area of ​​effect and attack speed. Émilie’s story quest, Pomum de Ambra Chapter, delves into her second identity as a “forensic cleaner” who specializes in crime scene investigations and reveals the mystery surrounding the “Auguste” flower. Émilie will debut in the Event Wishes for the second half of the update along with the return of Yelan, while the Event Wishes for the first half of the update will see the return of Navia and Nilou.

Following the level reduction in version 4.7, a new optimization has been made to the Encounter Point system that allows players to save Encounter Points and use them later to easily redeem Daily Quest rewards. New Long-Term Encounter Points are converted from points that exceed the daily cap and can be earned by completing quests, opening chests, collecting special items such as Oculi, and completing event objectives. Converting Long-Term Encounter Points to Daily Encounter Points requires consuming Primal Resin in various ways, such as redeeming rewards from Geomantic Blossoms, Domains of Conquest, and World Bosses. However, Long-Term Encounter Points will be reset during every version update that ends in “.0,” as was the case with version 5.0.

Additionally, the cooldown of world bosses that cost 40 Primal Resin to redeem their rewards has been significantly reduced from 5 minutes to just 10 seconds. This improvement provides smoother challenges, faster Resin consumption, and makes it easier to convert Long-Term Encounter points to redeem Daily Quest rewards.

In version 4.8, a new “Echo” feature will be added to character movements, which adds a trail effect when sprinting. Throughout version 4.8, players will be able to obtain Echo for Diluc, Qiqi, Kirara, Jean, and Ningguang by completing Imaginary Echo challenges in the same room as the Imaginary Theater. These challenges require special keys, and 2 are initially provided when accessing Imaginary Echoes. Additional keys can be obtained by completing Act 6 of each season of the Imaginary Theater.

Genshin Impact version 4.8 will be available on July 17, featuring the new limited-time map Simulanka. With cross-progression and co-op play, players can enjoy their adventure on PlayStation®, PC, Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by the ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play, open-world RPG where you can venture into the fantastical world of Teyvat. Each player takes on the role of a mysterious traveler, who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of their family member. Since version 4.0, Fontaine, the fifth of the seven nations of Teyvat, has been available to explore. Players can explore each of these nations with their own unique cultures and landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of elemental combat, and delve into a fantastical world full of mysteries. With cross-progression and co-op play, players can now continue their adventures on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android, and iOS, alone or with friends.

About HoYoverse:

HoYoverse is a global interactive entertainment brand that aims to provide a virtual world that players can enjoy through various entertainment services. HoYoverse has created and developed renowned titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis for fans and players, as well as a wide range of entertainment content, such as the virtual character Lumi, the N0va Desktop App, anime, manga, light novels, and music. In the future, HoYoverse will continue to expand its content production, technology research, and publishing activities through its offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul.