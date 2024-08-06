Mexico City.- Mexico has extradited Antonio Riaño “El Diablo”, one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States, to stand trial for a homicide that occurred in 2004 in the state of Ohio.

Agents of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) handed “El Diablo” over to U.S. federal marshals at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) last Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported.

Riaño, 72, was wanted for the shooting death of Benjamin Becerra, 25, outside a bar in Hamilton, Butler County, Ohio, on December 19, 2004.

In 2005, the Butler County Court of Common Pleas ordered Riaño’s arrest for the crime of aggravated homicide and that same year he appeared on the television series “America’s Most Wanted.”

The PFM arrested Riaño in his hometown of Zapotitlán Palmas, Oaxaca, where it was discovered that he was working as a local police agent. After all legal procedures were completed and 20 years after the crime attributed to him, the alleged murderer was handed over to the United States.

The FGR indicated that it also handed over José Campos to the US justice system, to be tried in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, in Kings County, for the crimes of sexual abuse and equivalent rape.

Campos allegedly committed these crimes between 2009 and 2014 against a minor. The suspect was arrested in March of this year in Tepeojuma, Puebla.

“Following the FGR’s efforts, the Mexican government granted the extradition of the defendants to the US government. They were handed over at the AICM to the agents designated for their transfer to that country,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.