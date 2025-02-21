Jordi Hereu: “Tourism is an opportunity that has to reverse society”

The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, has defended that “tourism is an opportunity for society and has to reverse society”, during the day ‘an entire country of tourism IV; Travel well, living better ‘, organized by eldiario.es. Hereu recalled that it is an “opportunity, for projection of the country, of explaining to us in the world” and we must “defend beyond the socioeconomic impact” that is also “constructor of peace and tolerance.”

Is Spain prepared to receive 100 million foreign tourists a year?

“In 2025 we are no longer interested in quantitative obsession,” said Hereu. Now, “the commitment to the quality, authenticity of the proposal, public priority and the ecosystem” and “the end is to maintain sustainability.” Of course, there is also the economic contribution, which in these first four months of the year is expected in “36,000 million euros” and even difficult to make forecasts for a year where 100 million tourists can be reached, “there are elements that we They make think “that it can be positive,” the reserves of the companies, it seems that we are in quantitative and income growth. ” “I don’t know if we will reach 100 million. In any case, rather than accumulating is how to redistribute the benefits well, how we distribute in a world where accumulation is, territorially, sociologically. It is everyone’s responsibility. ”

Regarding whether tourist rates can be a solution to massification, the minister has stressed that “in a city where there are banners there is hope, because there are neighbors. If there is no theme, you no longer go out to fight on the street. ”

“What people want is experience”, although “there are points where there is massification.” “This has to do with regulation, sometimes it means to limit, limit, graduate demand based on price.” Also, “there is political ability to modulate what we want to share where and when with the world, put a limit to the market that is an ally, but, if it leaves alone, Venice passes, because if you do not control, the offer eats everything ” For example, “collectively decide that you will not build. There is the key to sustainable development. From public policy, deconcentrating, de -stationalizing, diversifying the product and redistributing to maintain social legitimacy, ”he has listed.

And, in part, that regulation goes through tourist housing. Hereu has defended the “unique record of what is offered and rented so that the competent can decide sovereignly.” “In some cities there has been no control, or census, nothing is known because there has been no interest. The libertarians, let’s say, ”he has ironized. “Against ‘non -regular’, the best defense of a good market is regular. Regulation helps you defend. We are for a sustainable regulation model over time. ”

Diversify and dissecting

The Minister of Tourism has also defended the diversification and de -stationalization and the amplitude of the offer. “Quality has nothing to do with the exclusive, not affordable to many people.” “Spain when you visit you 94 million people and millions of Spaniards move, we have an offer aimed at all segments. There is a lot of proposal, interesting and not expensive “which leads to” avoid hyperconcentration, with interesting and affordable proposals, beyond the reform and diversification of what we were born with. ”

“When we explain the Balance 2024” it was seen that “public policy bets are in tune with what is happening. Everything grows, but inner Spain and green Spain grow more. Motivations of culture, gastronomy, wine tourism, all the mechanisms we are promoting are rise. We are on the right track and the medium and low seasons go up. We are managing to be disseminating, ”he stressed.

Also, thanks to European funds. “It is a historical period” because “3,400 million euros are allocated from 2021 to 2026 to tourist policy.” That, “helps to deconcentrate, digitize, is public policy in action, agreed with the autonomous communities and with local administrations.”