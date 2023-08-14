The candidates Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in their balance of the primary elections in Argentina. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

The candidate of Together for Change, the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, was shown this Sunday night as the winner of the primary elections despite the fact that the ultra Javier Milei obtained more votes than the sum of the two aspirants of the alliance opposition, 30.2% compared to 28.2%. The leader has prevailed against her internal rival, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and has overlooked the hard blow received by the economist who proposes dollarizing Argentina as a solution to the inflationary crisis and has managed to capitalize on the protest vote . Bullrich congratulated Milei, acknowledging that she made “a huge choice” and contributing to the debate, but she placed herself in a privileged place on the starting grid for the presidential elections on October 22.

“If we were in a normal country we would be celebrating the election but we are not in a normal country, we are in this Argentina. We Argentines live with anguish, with fear, without being able to feel, without being able to dream, without being able to project. They have given us the opportunity to lead a profound change in Argentina”, said the leader of Together for Change from the bunker stage installed by the coalition. “We have taken an important step, a step of change in the midst of this anguish. It excites us and opens up hope for us, ”she insisted.

Bullrich, 67, was a member of the Montoneros, the guerrilla organization of revolutionary Peronism, in his youth. After a long ideological journey, she participated in the Government of Mauricio Macri and today she is the candidate of the traditional Argentine right, a coalition that has led to tougher and more radical postulates. Her position did not help her, however, to contain Milei’s onslaught, which during the celebration of the results she called on her followers to bury “the caste model”. All in all, the politician exhibited what she considers a resounding success: “I want to confirm to the Argentines that Together for Change has made a great election in all of Argentina.”

When talking about her project, and despite the fact that an atmosphere of defeat was breathed in her bunker, Bullrich took it for granted that she has options to become president. “A change that leaves corruption behind and opens the way for austerity. Let him leave waste behind and take care of each of the goods and jobs of the Argentines, ”she continued. The speech of her adversary in the dispute to lead the coalition has gone along the same lines. Rodríguez Larreta assumed the internal defeat and confirmed that he will work hand in hand with Bullrich. “From today, together, united, as always. We are going to work, work and work so that effective from December 10 we make the change in our lives. We are the force of change in our lives, ”he made it clear.

Former President Macri closed the interventions by assuring that “this is just beginning”, referring to both the results of the two opposition lists and the defeat of Peronism, which registered one of the worst data in recent decades. “As of tomorrow, a new party, a new conversation, a new debate begins,” he said. But the former president also delved into the arguments that, from his perspective, are a source of satisfaction for the right and represent the first turn before the October elections. “It is very important, as Patricia said, that, adding what Javier Milei and we took, there is a huge majority of Argentines who are proposing a profound change like the one that never existed. A change that requires a lot of courage and conviction, ”she said. And he called “to work together from tomorrow.”

Despite these affinities, Together for Change is now beginning the presidential campaign with the priority of stopping Milei’s push. For this she will have to refine her strategy and modulate her speech. That is, to dispute those votes that went to the candidacy of the ultra economist without losing the more moderate and center-right support that represents her electoral base.