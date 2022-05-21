Parties Green Party conference starts in Joensuu, the most important thing is the approval of the new political program – Maria Ohisalo gives the opening speech, live broadcast

The Greens’ party meeting will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Joensuu.

The most important thing for the party assembly is the adoption of a new political program. No person selections will be made at the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting on Saturday, the chairman will make the opening remarks Maria OhisaloDeputy Chairman Iiris SuomelaChairman of the Green Parliamentary Group Atte Harjanne and a member of the Green Group in the European Parliament Ville Niinistö.

HS will show opening speeches live from around 10.20.

The Greens have long suffered from declining support.