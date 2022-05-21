Usa, the diocese of Santa Fe guilty of sexual abuse

“122 million dollars to compensate 375 victims of sexual abuse” it is the monstrous figure that the archdiocese of Santa Fe, one of the oldest in the United States, has promised to pay to avoid bankruptcy but above all to cover the sins of pederasty committed by 74 of its priests over 25 years ago. It is not the first time that the Church in America has been forced to pay for complaints. Even the churches of Portland (Oregon), San Diego (California) and Milwaukee (Wisconsin) have suffered “class action” like that of Santa Fe. In 2007, Los Angeles Catholics signed an agreement to pay nearly $ 500 million for 500 victims of abuse. In Santa Fe the religious had covered up hundreds of abuses committed by priests for decades. In June 2019, when the window closed to sue the church for pederasty cases, the courts received 400 complaints from a community of just two million inhabitants. “No amount will undo the pain and trauma of our clients and our families. We hope this agreement will close the wounds of some abuse survivors, ”said Dan Fasey, the lawyer who is protecting some of the complainant families.

US, class action against American churches

Since 2018, the diocese had already paid over $ 50 million in out-of-court settlements with victims to avoid trials. Commenting on the agreement John Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, said that it is very positive and allows us to avoid chapter 11 (practically bankruptcy). “The Church – continued the Archbishop – assumes the responsibility of ensuring that victims of sexual abuse are fairly compensated very seriously.” Although it seems obvious, the decision was not endorsed by the victims. The negotiations, which began four years ago. ago, also includes a non-strictly financial part. The Catholic Church will have to create a public archive with the history of the abuses of the more than 70 religious involved in the scandal. There will also be religious services and meetings with survivors.

Use compensation through money from parishes, religious bodies and insurance companies

How will the Archdiocese be able to pay? Through money from parishes, from Catholic entities and from Church insurance companies. All this to protect themselves also from future lawsuits. The archdiocese has its origins in 1850, when Pope Pius IX created a vicariate in the region. 25 years later it was elevated to an archdiocese. It is one of the largest religious communities in the American West with 19 New Mexico counties. For several decades, those responsible have covered up hundreds of abuses committed by responsible priests in parishes and churches. For the record, it should be noted that the archdiocese now confirms that it has had a zero tolerance policy for abuses for 25 years. A protocol to protect children and young people that requires a background check of all employees of the Catholic organization and the obligation to take courses on safe environments for young Catholics. Better late than never.

