1 Lack of tension and the usual gift of all starts in a horrible start to the game



The start of Cartagena yesterday in Santo Domingo was very similar to previous departures in this first round, such as those of Huesca, Oviedo, Eibar, Fuenlabrada, Las Palmas and even Zaragoza and Amorebieta, although in these last two cases it ended up winning the match . The truth is that the turning point does not come and the Albinegros are usually a disaster when they move away from the Cartagonova stadium. Efesé is a candidate for everything at home and a candidate for nothing outside. Marc Gual was able to score on the first play and no longer missed his second chance, taking advantage of an incomprehensible gift from Julián Delmás. Pablo Vázquez was not fine either when it came to avoiding the goal. It would have been enough to let the ball pass, but he slipped it into his desperate attempt to clear it. There was a lack of tension in the initial section. Nothing new. But it is not corrected.

2 Cayarga, boisterous and very dedicated, finds a reward for his good performance



Mo Dauda was missing and Carrión chose Berto Cayarga to occupy his place in the eleven. The Asturian took advantage of the opportunity being the most outstanding player of Cartagena in an afternoon where the Albinegros artists were not very fine. Boisterous, dedicated and always well outlined, Aviles’ small exterior also scored his first goal of the season, keeping an eye on Dani Jiménez’s rejection after Álex Gallar’s point-blank header. In the second half, yes, Cayarga disappeared, which ended up leaving his place to Nacho Gil.

3 Good ball handling in the spinal cord, but little vertigo in the final meters



Sergio Tejera was comfortable and managed the game at will while the gasoline lasted. The Catalan played loose and that was key so that the possession was dominated by the visitors (64%, by 36% of the potters). But the 5-4-1 of the locals choked Cartagena, which did not have vertigo in the final meters and only created danger in rapid transitions, especially when Delmás came up by surprise and ate the toast of a Forniés who signed a very poor performance before his former team. In fact, Fran Fernández removed the side from Elche in the absence of a quarter of an hour, because his band was a real bargain for Delmás.

Because the Alcorcón showed all its shortcomings, those that have made it the worst second bottom end of the century. But Efesé had no fang and lacked ambition in the final stretch to launch into the open grave in search of the three points. He didn’t shoot once in the second half. It was an afternoon to risk with Ortuño and Rubén Castro together at the top of the attack, but Carrión made the usual change (one for the other) and the visitors did not have the capacity to put fear in the body of an opponent who did not improve with the changes. Only the ex-murcianista Juanma Bravo contributed interesting things in the final stretch to an Alcorcón that settled for a point that is useless.

4 Little contribution from the players who came off the bench



Luis Carrión took a long time to make substitutions. And the truth is that the contribution of the players who jumped onto the field from the bench was very poor. The Valencian Nacho Gil, who comes out of a long injury, barely touched the ball, like the Japanese Okazaki, who was once again very unfortunate in the minutes he played on the right wing of the Albinegro attack. The former Leicester and Huesca did not associate or face or throw a cable to Delmás in the defensive facet.

Something else was seen in Neskes, who looked for the ball and had intention in the passes. Ortuño, who is there for much more, barely came into play. It was a shame that the visitors did not risk more, since both Laure and Forniés gave facilities and at no time was there a sense of security in the defense of Alcorcón, despite their drawing with three center-backs and two lanes, plus the defensive pivots Zarfino and Aguilera ahead.

5 Castellón and Mirandés, appointments to close the year with joy or sadness



Cartagena has a problem at home. With the exception of the victory in Las Gaunas against Racing Rioja, they have not won as a visitor since October 16. Thus, this Wednesday he will face a trap exit to Castalia in a Copa del Rey match in which the substitutes are forced to vindicate themselves. This 2021 ends on Sunday at home against Mirandés. What happens in these two crashes will determine whether Carrión’s men have a more or less happy Christmas.