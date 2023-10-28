Padua, student wearing a Nazi uniform for Halloween: awarded by the school for the “best costume”

He showed up at the Halloween party in a Wermacht uniform, complete with Nazi eagle and swastika. A costume that the school wanted to reward as “best of the evening”. The episode, which disconcerted parents and children, occurred in a private school in Padua, the English International school of Padua (Eisp).

According to Corriere del Veneto, several people reported the episode, sending emails to the school and the Jewish community. “We learn of this episode and it seems superfluous to highlight the seriousness of similar behavior in an educational institution. We further regret the fact that the student was rewarded for the originality of the costume, thus legitimizing the sad message that this uniform transmits and of which history has been a tragic witness”, wrote Dario Calimani, president of the Jewish community, in a letter. of Venice and Gianni Parenzo, president of the Jewish community of Padua, with the invitation to the school to subject all students to “a serious reflection” on the incident “inviting a representative of the Jewish community and a representative of all other categories (homosexuals , Sinti, disabled) that Nazism massacred in the extermination camps”.

“For us the situation is very serious,” Parenzo declared to the Corriere del Veneto, inviting the school to “a serious reflection to which the students should be subjected by inviting a representative of the Jewish community and one of the other categories (homosexuals, Sinti, disabled) who Nazism massacred in the extermination camps.”

The school underlined that “the institution embraces diversity, tolerance and respect for all cultures and religions”, while the principal and those in charge met with the young man’s family, underlining the seriousness of the incident.