Oscar 2024, the definitive consecration of Christopher Nolan: best director and best film

No big surprises at the Oscar night 2024. Seven awards (out of thirteen nominations) and absolute triumph for “Oppenheimer“. Film, direction, male protagonist actors (Cillian Murphy) and supporting character (Robert Downey Jr.), best editing, soundtrack and cinematography. No twists and turns Los Angelesalso obvious is the victory of Da'Vine Joy Randolph as best supporting actress in 'The Holdovers – life lessons' and that of “The zone of interest” by Jonathan Glazer as best international film where it prevailed as expected over “I captain” Matteo's Garrone, Italy is thus left empty-handed. “Know that Matteo Garrone's film is the best of the five. Except that perhaps it won't win, because the Jews will win… They always win…”. These are the actor's shocking sentences Massimo Ceccherini. Then the apologies.

The only surprises were Emma's victories Stone as best leading actress for “Poor creatures!” (the first under 35 to win the statuette twice) and the 83-year-old Hayao Miyazaki for Best Animated Film Director, “The boy and the heron“. In the Los Angeles night Christopher Nolan dispelled a taboo: he had never won an Oscar despite two nominations for best film ('Inception' and Dunkirk'), one for director ('Dunkirk') and two for original screenplay ('Inception' and 'Dunkirk' ). Now in one fell swoop he achieved a historic double which consecrates him – even at the Oscars – as one of the greatest contemporary directors: best director and best film for 'Oppenheimer'.